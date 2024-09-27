ATM burglary gang held by open firing by police in Namakkal; one dead another serious

COIMBATORE: An armed gang of robbers, who were escaping in a container truck with around Rs 65 lakh stolen in multiple ATM break-ins in Kerala, were arrested by a police team after a hot chase and by opening fire in a cinematic style in Namakkal.

A report from Thanthi TV said, one killed on the spot and another sustained serious injuries.

“Two cops were injured and they have been taken to the hospital for treatment. Anything on the issue could be spoken only after inquiries,” said Salem Zone DIG ES Uma to the media after inspecting the spot.

Four of the robbers, who are suspected to be part of the notorious Bawaria gang, were taken into custody for inquiry.

They were in possession of guns and other weapons.

As the truck from Kerala was driven in a haphazard manner, causing multiple minor hit-and-run collisions, the police in several vehicles chased for over four kilometers before nabbing them.