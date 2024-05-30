Milk agents association slams Aavin for alleged dip in procurement; state-run entity denies claims

CHENNAI: The Milk Agents Welfare Association on Wednesday alleged that the milk procurement for State-run Aavin has decreased by 1.50 lakh litres in this May as compared to April, 2024.

According to SA Ponnusamy, president of Milk Agents Welfare Association, from May 1 to 26, 2024, the average daily milk procurement was only 28.15 lakh litres and it was decreased by 1.50 lakh litres compared to April.

"The average total milk procurement in April, 2024 was 26,64,864 litres, but in May, 2024 it has come down to 28,15,511 litres. Compared to April, the average milk procurement in May decreased by 1,50,646 litres, " comparative average milk procurement data, shared by Ponnusamy noted.

Similarly, the average milk procurement has decreased to 28,15,511 litres in May 2024 from 29,44,620 litres in May 2023.

"It has fallen by 5.7 per cent compared to last April and 4.4 per cent compared to May 2023. However, the average milk procurement has risen to over 30 lakh litres on May 25 and 26 alone. It increased to 30,15,959 litres on May 25 and 30,85,265 litres on May 26," the data said.

Criticising the state minister for Milk and Dairy Development, Mano Thangaraj, Ponnusamy said the decrease in milk procurement destroyed the Chief Minister MK Stalin's visionary project of White Revolution.

He also questioned the claims made by Minister Mano Thangaraj over the Aavin's milk procurement.

"Minister Mano Thangaraj's claim is just hype and empty advertisement. When the minister failed to pay attention to the dairy sector and Aavin, the officials, who are not interested in the development of Aavin, submitted false information to the minister, " he said, alluding to Mano Thangaraj's social media post, stating that the milk procurement crossed 31 lakhs even in severe drought.

Dismissing the allegations, a senior official with Aavin said milk procurement has increased to over 30 lakh litres in May, due to Aavin's consistent efforts.

"Milk production is generally low in summer. Because of that, milk procurement is also less than other months. However, milk procurement has increased to over 30 lakh litres in May 2024, due to Aavin's consistent efforts. No one can underestimate the effectiveness and reliability of Aavin by making accusations without any evidence.

Milk procurement will continue to rise in the coming days, " the official told DT Next, wishing not to be named, citing the model code of conduct.

Further, the official said, false information is being spread that dairy products and other products manufactured and sold in Aavin outlets are out of date.

"There is no truth in it. Biscuits that were to be sent for sale from Aavin in Erode district, mistakenly contained expired packets. All of Aavin's products are hygienic and of high quality, " added the official.