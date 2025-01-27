Armour of Dravidian Model protecting Tamil Nadu's welfare, rights: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: A day after celebrating the triumph of the farmers and his government against the Union government on the Madurai tungsten mining project, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that the Dravidian model government led by him never compromises in protecting the welfare and rights of the State.

In his ‘victory letter’ addressed to party cadre, Stalin, who took part in the rally at Arittapatty village in Madurai on Sunday, said that the Sunday’s felicitation rally was proof of the people’s trust in his Dravidian model government, which runs on the principle of “everything for everyone” without any prejudice.

Citing the recent findings of the State Archaeology Department which put the age of introduction of iron in the Tamil landscape at 3,345 BCE, Stalin said that the DMK stood firm and opposed from the beginning to the end the tungsten mining project proposed by the Union government in the historically-significant and biodiverse region in Madurai. Detailing the DMK’s firm opposition towards the tungsten mining project, the CM reiterated that his Dravidian model government was determined to oppose and win against any project detrimental to the progress of the State.

CM to chair MPs meet on Union budget

DMK president MK Stalin will chair a meeting of the party MPs at DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, on January 29 to discuss the upcoming Union budget for 2025-26. In a statement, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan announced on Monday that Chief Minister Stalin would chair the meeting of the party Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs at Murasoli Maran hall in Anna Arivalayam at 11 am on Wednesday to discuss the party’s floor strategy during the upcoming budget session of the Parliament.

In a deadlock with the Union government over the issue of non-allocation of funds for Samagraha Siksha Abhiyan and MNREGS, MPs of the ruling DMK are sure to raise a hue and cry in the Parliament over the BJP-led Centre imposing conditions like adherence to the National Education Policy of the Centre’s funds to the State. Parliamentarians of the DMK are also sure to up the ante against the BJP led Centre on the draft UGC regulations and the behaviour of the State governor.