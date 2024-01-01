Anti-Sterlite People's Movement supports Ennore residents' protest against Coromandel International Ltd

CHENNAI: Even as the Ennore residents continue their protest against Coromandel International Limited, the Anti-Sterlite People's Movement has requested Chief Minister MK Stalin to prevent Ennore from becoming another Thoothukudi and close the fertilizer plant.

In an open letter, the Movement recalled that MK Stalin had voiced against the ill-effects of Sterlite Copper while he was the Leader of the Opposition.

"The gas leak that happened in 2013 affected us severely. The world knows about the uprising by people in 2018. Now, the same situation prevails in Ennore. The attitude of the government towards such leaks hurts us, " Fathima Babu of the Movement said.

She added that people of North Chennai, like people of Thoothukudi, have handed over several complaints and petitions. But they were ignored.

"Like Sterlite, the Coromandel plant is also located in a densely populated area. This is a violation. Whenever "accidents" happen, residents have to run for their lives. This is not only a health and property loss issue, it causes psychological issues. In Thoothukudi, we are still in pain about the loss of lives in 2018. As a CM, you (Stalin) have the power to save Ennore people. Issue orders to close the plant," she urged.

Similarly, former union secretary EAS Sarma sent an open letter to Stalin saying that those responsible for criminal negligence that resulted in these accidents should be subject to prosecution under the IPC.