'Annapoorani' trailer: Nayanthara tries to break superstitions to become India's best chef

CHENNAI: The makers of actor Nayanthara's upcoming film 'Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food' released the trailer of the film on Monday.

Trident Arts, the production house of the film, took to its official X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "The Trailer of Lady Superstar #Nayanthara's #Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food is out now!. In theatres on December 1st, 2023." (sic)

The trailer opens with a competition held in Tiruchy to find out India's best chef in which Nayanthara (Annapoorani), a young small-town woman coming from an orthodox Hindu household, dreaming of being one, participates.

When her parents stop her from dreaming of becoming the one, she says, "If you follow your heart, not just one in a million, but everyone can become a superstar."

The trailer then follows on to show how she meets her supportive lover played by actor Jai at the competition, and how she faces the problems, breaks the superstitions, and convinces her orthodox family to let her become India's best chef.

Produced by Zee Studios, Naad Studios, and Trident Arts, 'Annapoorani' is directed by debutant Nilesh Krishnaa, known for his 2016 short film 'The Gap'.

The film also stars Sathyaraj, Achyuth Kumar, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsly, Achyuth Kumar, Kumari Sachu, Karthik Kumar, and Suresh Chakkaravarthy.

Sathyan Sooryan is the cinematographer for the film with Praveen Antony handling the editing, and National Award winner Thaman S composing music for the film.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan'.

Apart from 'Annapoorani', the actor has 'Mannangatti Since 1960' and 'Test' in her kitty.