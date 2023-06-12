Amit Shah's Tamil PM pitch: Annamalai slams Stalin's dynasty politics

CHENNAI: BJP State president K Annamalai on Monday slammed Chief Minister MK Stalin over his remarks on Home Minister Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on 'Tamil Prime Minister'.

The BJP leader said that Stalin is in this position because of the word ‘Dynasty’ and his surname ‘Karunanidhi’.

"In your Arivalayam party, the basic criteria are that they have to be born in your Gopalapuram home, that’s why the Honorable Home Minister mentioned your family as 3G (3 Generation Dynast) and your partner INCIndia as 4G (4 Generation Dynast)," he wrote.

He further added, "Please don’t even talk about 2004-2014; your party was responsible for the killing of 1.5 Lakh Tamil brothers & sisters in Sri Lanka, ‘corruption to the core’ is a word that perfectly suits your party’s ministers who served in UPA 1 & 2."

"Your party had made sure Tamil language and culture never crossed the borders of Tamil Nadu and that we believe is the greatest disservice to the world's oldest language, our Tamil," Annamalai said.

Stalin had earlier reacted that the Home Minister's remark was welcome but the intent was not understood.

“I don't know why Amit Shah is angry with Prime Minister Modi? He said he hoped that L. Murugan and Tamilisai would have a chance to become Prime Minister,” Stalin wondered.