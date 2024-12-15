Aadhav Arjuna must remain silent if he wishes to rejoin VCK, says Thol Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: Striking back at Aadhav Arjuna's comments, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan alleged that he has a secret agenda and must remain silent for the next six months if he truly wishes to rejoin the VCK.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Thirumavalavan responded to the reporter's questions regarding Aadhav Arjuna's continued comments about him, even after his temporary suspension from the party.

He stated that Aadhav Arjuna seems to have a covert agenda and continues to express negative opinions.

The VCK president also said it was inappropriate for Aadhav to make such controversial remarks while under suspension.

Thirumavalavan further warned Aadhav Arjuna to remain silent for the next six months if he truly wants to rejoin the party.

Arjuna's suspension follows a series of events that built pressure on the VCK and its leader, Thol Thirumavalavan, who posted a statement on his X handle regarding the disciplinary action and listed the reasons for it.

Later, Arjuna took to social media to express his views, stating that he was "duty-bound" to voice his opinions and communicate with his supporters in the party.

He affirmed his commitment to the party's ideology of empowering the oppressed, pointing out his unwavering work and his campaign strategy to take the party to the next level in the State. He assured them that he would always remain their voice. He pointed out that his state of mind was the same when he received the appointment letter as deputy general secretary and the suspension letter from Thirumavalavan.

However, he stressed that he would continue his political struggle with the same conviction, advocating for "share in power and share in governance" for the oppressed and continuing until this goal was achieved.

He stated that he would intensify his struggle through election campaigns and democratic means against forces that believe the oppressed should not gain power and seek to seize it.

(With inputs from Bureau)