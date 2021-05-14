West Bank Palestinian death toll rises to 10

Ramallah :

That's according to Palestinian health officials after rising tensions signaled a new wave of violence from the Israel-Gaza confrontation. Earlier, seven were reported killed on Friday.





Then the Palestinian health ministry reported the death of an eighth man, shot in the head in al-Rihiya. He was taken to Yatta Governmental Hospital.





Later on Friday evening, health officials said a ninth Palestinian was killed in Salem and a tenth died after being shot by live bullets in the head in Asira al-Qibliya, near the city of Nablus.





Those deaths come hours after after the Israeli army reported that one person was killed after attempting to stab an Israeli soldier. That came after six other Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank earlier in the day.





The West Bank violence signals a new wave of unrest there as part of the Israel-Gaza escalation.