Nine TN fishermen arrested by Iran Coast Guard return home

Chennai :

The fishermen had gone to Kuwait a few years ago to work with a private firm. On January 17, 2020, the Iran Coast Guard personnel surrounded the boat and arrested the fishermen and seized the boat for crossing the marine border. The families of the fishermen requested the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to bring them back to India, but they were not released from the prison.





Recently, the families requested the State and Union governments to bring back the fishermen to India. A few days ago, the fishermen were released with the help of the Indian Embassy. All of them were issued emergency visa and tickets were arranged for them. Around 3.30 am on Monday, they reached Chennai airport via Dubai.





Usually, officials from the Fisheries Department would receive the fishermen who return home in such circumstances and arrange transportation for them. But on Monday, no official was present when the men reached here.