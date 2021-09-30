Declare Kattupalli as high erosion zone: Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Fishermen Federation

Chennai :

In a letter to the director of the environment department, they said that the ports constructed at the southern portion of Kattupalli island are leading to high erosion in the northern part of the island. “This may result in groundwater turning saline and sea engulfing the land areas. If this is allowed to continue further, it will impact drinking water resources, agriculture and fishermen living along the coast of Kattupalli and Pazhaverkadu,” they said. They wanted the state to ask the ports to follow directions given in the environment clearance to protect the coasts.