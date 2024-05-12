6 injured in Theni dog attack incident

MADURAI: Six persons including a woman were reportedly injured in a dog attack that happened at the Alanthalir village of Kadamalaikundu block in Theni district.

According to available information, the incident occurred on Saturday night when some people hurled stones at the dog.

Initially, the victims were provided with first aid at Kadamalaikundu Primary Health Centre and were admitted to Theni Government Medical College Hospital, sources revealed.

There were reports of 15 persons being bitten by the dog. However, Theni Deputy Director of Health Services Jawahar Lal, when contacted on Sunday, said only six persons were injured and not 15.

Those six victims were administered anti-rabies and immunoglobulin vaccines as a precautionary measure.

Further, they are to be vaccinated thrice on the third day, seventh, and 28th day to complete the course. Moreover, the Animal Husbandry Department are yet to confirm whether it is a rabid dog.

Joint Director of Animal Husbandry A Koil Raja said the victims received post-bite vaccination and are out of danger.

The panchayat president of the village has been asked to raise awareness about the anti-rabies vaccination camp to be held for stray dogs.

Moreover, animal birth control measures were also being carried out since March 11 in all municipality limits in the district and 29 stray dogs have so far been covered under this drive, the Joint Director said.