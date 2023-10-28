33 migrant workers arrested in Ambattur following clashes

CHENNAI: Following an incident of group clash among inebriated migrant workers and subsequent attack on police constables by them on Ayudhapooja day on 23 October in Ambattur, the police had so far arrested as many as 33 persons.

It may be noted that two police constables were injured in an attack by guest workers and police had initially arrested five migrants immediately after the incident while the rest of them - 28 persons - were arrested last night by the police.

The injured constables were part of a patrol team which were sent to pacify the clashing groups outside a private firm - Blue Packaging India - in Pattravakkam in Ambattur after the control room received an alert.

Two policemen- Raghupathy, 50, and Raj Kumar, 35 attached to Ambathur Estate police station, went to the spot to control the situation.

However, when they reached the scene, there were about 50 persons clashing among each other. Enquiries revealed that they got drunk during the Ayudha Pooja celebration at their company and during the revelry, an argument broke out which led to a clash.

Police said that the groups hurled stones at each other and some of them even attacked with rods and sticks they were carrying.

When the head constable Raghupathy intervened in the fight, they allegedly pushed him down. Some of them even assaulted him.

When the other policeman, Raj Kumar came to his aid, he was also beaten up by the group, police sources said.

The duo managed to escape and came in with reinforcements. Seeing the police patrol, the groups fled the scene then.

Ambattur Estate police have registered a case of preventing public servants from discharging duty, assault, and disturbing public peace.

Initially, the police secured five of them. Police had after launching a investigation arrested 28 more on Friday night.