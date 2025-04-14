16-year-old riding two-wheeler hits elderly man in Saligramam

CHENNAI: An elderly man sustained severe injuries after being hit by a two-wheeler driven by a 16-year-old boy in Saligramam on Monday.

According to Thanthi TV, the victim, suffered serious injuries to his face and wrist and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

The Pondy Bazaar Traffic Investigation Wing police are currently conducting an inquiry into the accident.

Earlier this month, a 14-year-old, who took his father’s car for a joyride with his 13-year-old friend, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into an autorickshaw and an elderly pedestrian before crashing into a tree at Vadapalani. A case was registered against his father, Shyam (48) for allowing a minor to drive the car, which was seized.

Under the amended Motor Vehicles Rules Act, parents in Chennai can face up to three years in jail and a fine of Rs 25,000 if their minor child was involved in an accident.