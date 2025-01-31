Youth dies after jumping into Adyar river, SHRC orders action against traffic SI

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission has directed disciplinary action against traffic sub-inspector Vijayarangan and ordered Rs 3 lakh in compensation for the family of Radhakrishnan, a youth who died in 2018 after allegedly jumping into the Adyar River during a police vehicle inspection in RA Puram.

The incident occurred during a routine vehicle check conducted in 2018, when police officers confiscated Radhakrishnan’s bike keys, accusing him of drunk driving. According to eyewitness accounts, Radhakrishnan, distressed by the seizure, jumped into the Adyar River. His friend, present at the scene, pleaded with the police to rescue him, but no immediate action was taken, it was alleged. Radhakrishnan’s body was later recovered, sparking allegations of police negligence.

Radhakrishnan’s mother, Revathi, filed a complaint with the SHRC, alleging that her son’s death was a direct result of police misconduct. She claimed the officers failed to present evidence proving he was intoxicated and neglected their duty to assist him during the crisis.

SHRC agreed with the argument and ordered action against the cop apart from solatium.