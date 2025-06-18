Yoga Day: Free events to be held across 15 cities in TN, Puducherry

CHENNAI: Mark your calendar for this International Yoga Day (June 21), as morning events titled ‘Yoga – A beginning to transform life’, jointly organised by DT Next and Daily Thanthi will be held across 15 cities in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The sessions will run from 6 am to 8 am.

Leading realty firm G Square is the title sponsor for the event that will be held in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Erode, Madurai, Nagercoil, Puducherry, Salem, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Tirupur, Vellore, and Theni.

Residents aged 10 years and above are eligible to participate. Registration is mandatory. Only individuals with fully completed registration details will be permitted entry to the event.

Participants are responsible for ensuring they are medically fit to take part in the event. Organisers will not be held liable for any injury, health condition, or accident arising during the event. Participants are advised to carry personal water bottles, yoga mats, and wear appropriate clothing for physical activity.

To facilitate easy public registration, a QR code has been provided. Interested participants can scan the code to access the special registration section and secure their spot in advance. Ensure all details are filled correctly to guarantee participation.

For queries or clarifications, write to events.dtnext@dt.co.in. For more details, visit https://www.dtnext.in/yoga-day-2025