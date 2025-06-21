Unite with the World in a Breath of Peace
Yoga Facts & Insights
Did You Know?
International Yoga Day – June 21
Celebrated worldwide to promote holistic health and well-being.
Yoga is Practiced in Over 190 Countries
Its universal appeal unites people across cultures and continents.
Surya Namaskar Energizes the Body
The Sun Salutation is a powerful sequence to start your day with vitality.
Yoga Unites Mind, Body, and Breath
It fosters inner balance, awareness, and emotional clarity.
Yoga Enhances Mental Health
Regular practice helps reduce stress, anxiety, and improves focus.
Event Information
Eligibility & Registration
Celebrate International Day of Yoga 2025
• Participation is open to individuals aged 10 years and above.
• Incomplete or inaccurate registration details will lead to disqualification.
• Participants are responsible for ensuring they are medically fit to take part in the event.
• The organisers will not be held liable for any injury, health condition, or accident arising during the event.
• Participants are advised to carry personal water bottles, yoga mats, and wear appropriate clothing for physical activity.
• All participants must follow the instructions given by event staff, volunteers, or instructors.
• Any form of misconduct, including but not limited to disruptive behaviour, verbal or physical abuse, or harassment, will result in immediate expulsion from the event premises.
• The organisers reserve the Right to Admission and may refuse entry to any individual at their sole discretion.
• By participating, attendees grant the organisers the right to use photographs, videos, or audio recordings taken during the event for promotional and marketing purposes, without any compensation.
• The organisers reserve the right to cancel, postpone, or modify the event due to unforeseen circumstances including weather, safety concerns, or government directives.
• The organisers, sponsors, and partners shall not be responsible for loss, theft, or damage of personal belongings or injury/death arising from participation in the event.
• For any queries or clarifications, participants may write to events.dtnext@dt.co.in
