Delhi: Ministry of Ayush organises Yoga Maha Kumbh ahead of International Yoga Day

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the grand three-day yoga, wellness, and holistic living festival, the Ministry of Ayush organised a 'Yoga Maha Kumbh 2025' event in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of International Yoga Day this year, Visakhapatnam is set to host a grand event which will also mark the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The city will be hosting a record-breaking yoga event which will feature over 2.5 lakh people performing yoga together at a single location -- an attempt to set a new world record.

The grand event will take place along the 27-kilometer-long coastal road of Visakhapatnam, which will serve as the venue for this massive yoga session. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is also expected to join PM Modi for the yoga performance.

On Tuesday, the Andhra Pradesh government conducted a high-level review meeting at the VMRDA office in Visakhapatnam to finalise preparations for the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21.

The event, which is expected to attract a record turnout of five lakh people, will be held with massive arrangements in place to ensure smooth execution.

The meeting was attended by Ministers Vangalapudi Anitha, Achennaidu, DBV Swamy, BC Janardhan Reddy, and Angani Satya Prasad, along with MP Bharat, coalition MLAs from Uttarandhra, and several other public representatives.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha addressed the press after the meeting and shared major details about the event."The people of Visakhapatnam are fortunate to organise the 11th International Yoga Day in Visakhapatnam," she said.

She added that the state government had taken the International Yoga Day very seriously and that the Chief Minister supervised the arrangements.

Highlighting the significance of the event, she said, "Yoga is a gift from India to the world. Yoga is a part of life. We are moving Andhra Pradesh towards a healthy Andhra Pradesh."

To ensure proper management of the event, officials said that 326 compartments had been prepared to accommodate participants. More than 2,000 CCTV cameras were installed across the venue to monitor the crowd and maintain security.