Breathe, flex, create: Yoga helps enhance creative flow

CHENNAI: In today’s era, yoga has become an integral part of people's lifestyle. Individuals practise yoga for various purposes-- relaxation, fitness, and some for health reasons. However, there is another least known benefit of yoga. It also helps to enhance one’s creative side.

Mohana Vijaya Raghavi, a young yoga practitioner who has made several records, says, “Definitely yes. Yoga has the potential to improve creativity for people belonging to fields like music and art. However, for each requirement, there are different asanas.” Recently, Raghavi secured first place at the Second State Level Sports Yogasana Championship 2024, organised by the International Yoga Sports and Health Development of Tamil Nadu.

In the realm of music, two asanas play a crucial role: marjariasana and bitilasana, along with virabhadrasana. “The marjariasana and bitilasana, also known as the cat-cow pose, improved spinal flexibility. It also relieves tensions in the back and neck area, which are common strains for musicians,” she adds. Virabhadrasana strengthens the legs and core, promoting a sense of groundedness and confidence.

For artists, balasana and garudasana address core issues of focus and concentration. Balasana, a calming and restorative pose, alleviates stress and anxiety. This paves the way for improved mental clarity, leading to enhanced creativity. Garudasana, also known as the eagle pose, helps to open up the shoulders and upper back, boosting focus and concentration.

Singing requires controlled breathing techniques. The humming bee breath exercise (Bhramari pranayama) involves humming during exhalation, improving vocal quality, strengthening the cords, and enhancing breath control. Tadasana establishes a strong and aligned posture, which is crucial for proper breath support and vocal projection.

Raghavi emphasises that if core issues such as mental stress, difficulty concentrating, breathing problems, and body postures are addressed, there will be no hindrance to the flow of creativity in an individual.