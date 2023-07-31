WRD yet to remove over 2,000 encroachments on Adyar banks

CHENNAI: For over three years, at least 2,000 encroachments have not been removed along the Adyar river bank as part of a restoration project due to a court case which remains a major challenge, the Water Resources Department (WRD) said.

Though encroachments are yet to be cleared, the department will carry out pre-monsoon preparatory works to prevent inundation.

"The residents and shop owners of Mallipoo Nagar, Thideer Nagar, Anagaputhur, Choolaipallam, and Burma Nagar have been staying for over 20 years, and when the preliminary works of eviction drive was held they have filed petitions in the court. It has been more than three years, and since each street has 200 to 300 encroachments, there is a delay in the judgment," said a senior WRD official.

The highest number of encroachments are identified at Kaanum Nagar in Choolaipallam, Burma colony, and Anakaputhur with 400 to 600 houses and shops near the river bank.

"As the buildings are located in the elevated areas of the water body, they would not be severely affected during the monsoon seasons. Only those who stay near the low-lying areas would be impacted, and we have removed the majority of illegal buildings near the river bund," added the official.

So far, more than 5,000 encroachments cleared near the Adyar river bank, and the desilting, compound wall, and strengthening of the bund have been carried out.

Even though restoration work has not been carried out in several areas, the pre-monsoon works will commence at the earliest to prevent flooding in the locality.