9 killed in stampede at El Salvador stadium

Taking to Twitter, Salvadoran Health Minister Francisco Alabi said that emergency teams have been deployed and the injured were being transferred to local hospitals.
SAN SALVADOR [El Salvador]: In a tragic incident in the Central American country, El Salvador, as many as nine people were killed and several others injured in a stampede after the fans tried to enter during a match in the stadium, CNN reported citing National Civil Police (PNC).

"The first information points to a stampede of fans who tried to enter to watch the match between Alianza and FAS" at the Cuscatlan Stadium, the PNC said.

The video provided by the National Civil Police of El Salvador showed multiple ambulances parked outside the stadium and medics rushing to the scene, as reported by CNN.

Alianza and FAS are two of the most popular soccer teams in the Central American country.

