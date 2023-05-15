Pakistan top military brass hints at Imran Khan’s trial under Army Act

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan's top military brass on Monday dropped a clear hint that former Prime Minister Imran Khan could be proceeded against under Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act over the ransacking of military installations in the wake of his arrest on May 9, media reports said.

Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir presided over a Special Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) meeting at GHQ in Rawalpindi to discuss the situation arising out of violent protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the arrest of its Chairman Imran Khan, Express Tribune reported.