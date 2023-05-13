Sri Lankan migrant workers remit over $1.8bn in first 4 months of 2023

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan migrant workers remitted over $1.8 billion in the first four months of 2023, Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara said on Saturday.

The Minister said workers remitted $454 million in April, which marks an 82.4 per cent increase from inflows recorded in April 2022, reports Xinhua news agency.

Official figures for the 2021 and 2022 totals were $5.49 billion and $3.8 billion, respectively.

Migrant workers' remittances are one of main sources of foreign revenues for Sri Lanka.