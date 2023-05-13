Sri Lankan migrant workers remit over $1.8bn in first 4 months of 2023

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan migrant workers remitted over $1.8 billion in the first four months of 2023, Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara said on Saturday.
The Minister said workers remitted $454 million in April, which marks an 82.4 per cent increase from inflows recorded in April 2022, reports Xinhua news agency.
Official figures for the 2021 and 2022 totals were $5.49 billion and $3.8 billion, respectively.
Migrant workers' remittances are one of main sources of foreign revenues for Sri Lanka.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android