Pakistan PTI leader Shireen Mazari arrested in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The police crackdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders continues as Dr Shireen Mazari, the party's Senior Vice President, was arrested by Islamabad Police from his residence in the federal capital during the wee hours on Friday, reported The News International.

Her arrest comes after a series of arrests of multiple other PTI leaders, including Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Ali Mohammad Khan, and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry.

Asad Umar was arrested at the Islamabad High Court. Fawad Chaudhry was taken into custody from the Supreme Court premises, while Shah Mehmood Qureshi was arrested from the Gilgit Baltistan House in Islamabad, reported The News International.

All of these leaders were arrested under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO), reported Geo News.