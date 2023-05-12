Over 18K people enter Ethiopia from Sudan: UN

ADDIS ABABA: The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said that the number of people arriving in Ethiopia due to the ongoing situation in Sudan has surpassed 18,000.

The UNOCHA added that more than 440 people till now have entered Ethiopia via the Kurmuk border crossing point in Ethiopia's Benishangul Gumuz region.

According to the agency, new arrivals have been reported at the Pagak/Bubieyr border crossing in Ethiopia's Gambella region for the first time since the conflict began in Sudan.