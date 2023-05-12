Imran Khan set to appear before Islamabad High Court, make speech

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan premier Imran Khan is set to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday for pre-arrest bail amid tight security as his party announced a rally on the occasion and asked followers to gather nearby the court for the leader's address.

Khan was arrested Tuesday in the Al-Qadir Trust case by authorities following the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) order to probe him in the alleged corruption when he was present in the premises of the IHC.

The IHC upheld his arrest but the Supreme Court on Thursday invalidated his incarceration declaring no one could be arrested from inside the court and ordered his release as it directed police to keep him in the Supreme Court’s protection and produce him before the high court at 11 am.

"The manner of execution of the arrest warrant issued by the Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) dated 01.05.2023 in the Al-Qadir Trust case within the premises of the Islamabad High Court against petitioner is invalid and unlawful," the Supreme Court said in its written orders issued late at night.

Earlier during the hearing, the court remarked that since Khan had surrendered to the high court where he was present to secure pre-arrest bail in the case, the entire process should start from the same point where it was interrupted by his arrest.

"The petitioner is directed to be produced before the Islamabad High Court tomorrow i.e. 12.05.2023 at 11:00 am for hearing of his Writ Petition filed to challenge the NAB action against him in the Al-Qadir Trust Case," it said in its orders.

It also directed Khan to follow the decision taken by the high court on his petitions.

"This (Supreme Court) order shall remain valid until the production of the petitioner before the High Court in the aforementioned Writ Petition tomorrow i.e. 12.05.2023 at 11:00 am and shall be subject to any order that is passed by the High Court," the Supreme Court said.

Meanwhile, Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in a message asked his followers to reach at 10 am to the G-13 area, which is not far away from the IHC, for Khan's address, implying that the party leader intends to make a speech before his appearance in the court as he was not sure if the high court would give him relief.

The Supreme Court also ordered the Islamabad Police to make proper arrangements for the security of the former premier.

Earlier in his statement in the Supreme Court, Khan urged his followers to remain peaceful after two-days of massive violence that witnessed vandalism, arson and bloodshed, stoking concerns about a civil war in the country.

After the apex court intervention in the arrest case, a semblance of calm was restored in the country but permanent peace depends on the ultimate fate of Khan who faces scores of cases and runs from one court to another to secure bails.