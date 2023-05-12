Benjamin Netanyahu holds intelligence briefing

TEL AVIV: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday night at the Kirya in Tel Aviv, together with his Chief of Staff, Tzachi Braverman, held an assessment with intelligence officers from his Military Secretary's bureau about the ongoing conflict with Islamic Jihad in Gaza.

The meeting came in the wake of the first fatality in Israel since the start of "Operation Shield and Arrow" on Tuesday.

One man was killed when a rocket fired by Islamic Jihad hit a residential building in Rehovot.