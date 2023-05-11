PTI supporters hold protest outside Pak Embassy in Washington

He further said that they are praying for the release of Imran Khan. Bashir called on the international community to pay attention to Pakistan as there is a huge amount of human rights violations in the country. He further said that people in Pakistan are being tortured, arrested, beaten and taken away from their homes.

He stressed that they do not want civil war in Pakistan and the country needs to be a "solid democratic country."

Another PTI leader Mazhar Hussain Chowktayi said that they have gathered in Washington to condemn the arrest of Imran Khan. He called on the international community to continue protesting over the arrest of Imran Khan.

He further said, "They respect the Pakistan army. However, there are some apples in the Pakistan army who are playing bad actors at present time."

He called for free elections in Pakistan. Mazhar Hussain Chowktayi said that they will continue to hold protests until the release of Imran Khan.

He further said that they are concerned regarding the safety of their family back in Pakistan. He said that people in Pakistan have been suffering as the dollar price is witnessing a rise.

Speaking to ANI, Another protester named Sadaf Gill said that they are holding a protest outside the Embassy. She further said, "Our country has been damaged by the Pakistani army."