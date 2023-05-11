Mpox is no longer a global health emergency: World Health Organisation

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation on Thursday declared that mpox, earlier known as Monkey Pox, is no longer a global health emergency. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, made the announcement while addressing a media briefing on global issues.

He said that on Wednesday, the emergency committee for mpox met and recommended him that the multi-country outbreak of mpox no longer represents a public health emergency of international concern.

"I have accepted that advice, and am pleased to declare that #mpox is no longer a global health emergency," Dr Tedros said. Underlining the fact that mpox can still pose a danger, Dr Tedros said, "However, as with Covid-19, that does not mean that the work is over. Mpox continues to pose significant public health challenges that need a robust, proactive and sustainable response".

Mpox was declared a public health emergency of international concern over the multi-country outbreak in July last year. So far, WHO has reported in total, more than 87,000 cases and 140 deaths.

Dr Tedros also said, "WHO has been very encouraged by the rapid response of countries. We now see steady progress in controlling the outbreak based on the lessons of HIV and working closely with the most affected communities."

He also noted that almost 90 per cent of mpox cases were reported in the past three months, compared to the previous three months. "In particular, the work of community organizations, together with public health authorities, has been critical for informing people of the risks of mpox, encouraging and supporting behaviour change, and advocating for access to tests, vaccines and treatments to be accessible to those most in need," the WHO Director-General said.

He also said, "While stigma has been a driving concern in managing this epidemic and continues to hamper access to care for mpox, the feared backlash against the most affected communities has largely not materialized."