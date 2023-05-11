Imran Arrest: 8 killed, 290 injured in violent protests in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: At least eight people were killed, and up to 290 were injured in ongoing clashes with law enforcement officers across Pakistan following the arrest of the country's former prime minister Imran Khan, Dawn reported on Thursday.

The conflicts culminated in the arrest of nearly 1,900 demonstrators and the destruction of various government buildings, including police stations.

This comes after an accountability court in Islamabad gave NAB custody of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan for eight days in connection with the Al Qadir Trust case on Wednesday.

Fawad Chaudhry, the senior vice president of the PTI, was detained hours after Asad Umar, the central secretary general, was taken into custody.

In Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad, the administration dispatched the military in an effort to manage the deteriorating situation. A day after demonstrators broke into the corps commander's Lahore home and tore down a gate at GHQ in Rawalpindi, the deployment took place.

Earlier today, Former Pakistan Foreign Minister, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi was arrested by the Islamabad police and transferred to an unknown location.