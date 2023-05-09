Europe has protected us from crises: French President on Europe Day

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of Europe Day, said "Europe has protected us from crises and it will enable us to create jobs, security and order in a world full of dangers." The French President in a tweet on Tuesday said that during the pandemic, European democracies took the necessary steps to protect its most vulnerable citizens. "It was our open societies that looked to science to develop, manufacture and provide vaccines to the entire world," Macron said.

He said that Europe in order to tackle the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, took an important step. "We developed a joint recovery plan to provide support for our businesses and citizens, one that was unique in history," he said. Macron in his tweet said: "Our joint response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a landmark moment. We drew a line under European dependence on Russian fossil fuels. And today, with our help, Ukraine continues to resist and, on the strength of its own courage, will emerge victorious."

"It is Europe that now boasts the most ambitious climate plans. By 2030, our carbon emissions will have decreased by 55 per cent. By 2050, we will have achieved carbon neutrality" The French President said some 40 hydrogen projects have been launched in Europe and the continent's share of the global semiconductor market will have doubled by 2030, reaching 20 per cent.

Macron said Europe means solidarity, green jobs, protection and leverage in the face of change. "We are in the process of building the most ecological, digitally demanding continent, one that defends our human, democratic values throughout the world. Together, as one." He said: "On this day that we celebrate our Union, I am sharing this message with you as a proud, convinced, steadfast European."

The European Union delegation's building in India was illuminated in EU colours on the eve of Europe Day. Every year on May 9, Europe Day celebrates peace and unity in Europe. Delegation of the European Union to India and Bhutan in a tweet stated, "The Delegation of European Union to India illuminated in EU colours on the eve of #EuropeDay." The picture shows the EU delegation building in blue colour.

Sharing details regarding Europe Day, European Union on its website said, "The day marks the anniversary of the historic 'Schuman declaration' that set out his idea for a new form of political cooperation in Europe, which would make war between Europe's nations unthinkable. Schuman's proposal is considered to be the beginning of what is now the European Union."