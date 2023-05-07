Texas: 9 people hospitalised after shooting at Allen Premium Outlets

Allen Police Department said that the police officer on an unrelated call heard gunshots at Allen Premium Outlets. It tweeted, "At 3:36 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, an Allen Police Department officer on an unrelated call heard gunshots at Allen Premium Outlets. The officer engaged the suspect and neutralized the threat. He then called for emergency personnel."

Earlier, Allen Police Department in a statement said that law enforcement was at the scene at Allen Premium Outlets.

It further said that an investigation is being carried out and asked people to avoid the area. US Representative Keith Self stated that Allen Police Department has full control of the site.

He further stated a shooter is "down" and there are "multiple casualties," as per the Fox4 reported.

In a tweet, Keith Self stated, "We are devastated by the tragic news of the shootings that took place at the Allen Premium Outlets today. Our prayers are with the victims and their families and all law enforcement on the scene."