Revisiting the Queen's enthronement ahead of the King's coronation

Coronation Gown of the Queen

Queen Elizabeth had a primary role in designing the gown. The white duchess satin dress was created by Sir Norman Hartnell (the same designer who made her 1947 wedding gown) and added numerous personal touches requested by the Queen herself like embroidered flowers that represented the United Kingdom as well as countries from throughout the Commonwealth, which at that time consisted Australia, New Zealand and Pakistan.

Norman also stitched a four-leaf shamrock for good luck on the left side of the skirt, placed precisely where Queen Elizabeth's hand would fall during the ceremony. Additionally, the dress was threaded with leeks, the symbol of Wales.

Caroline de Gautaut, the deputy surveyor of the Queen's Works of Art, told news agency People, "Back then, the Earl Marshall, who was in charge of everything to do with the protocols of the coronation, was adamant that the leek was the leading emblem of Wales. It does look very beautiful."

The dress is tagged as one of the most important attire made in the 20th century according to Gautaut. "It's probably one of the most important dresses made in the 20th century -- certainly a great piece of British design. The combination of rich fabrics and beautiful embroideries was really Hartnell's absolute signature and I think the greatest expression of all his career." He added in a conversation with news agency, People.