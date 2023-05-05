No shake hand, only Namastey; Jaishankar greets Zardari at SCO meet

GOA: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar greeted Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with a "Namastey" on Friday in Goa at a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Zardari is here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) and incidentally, the first Pakistani foreign minister to visit India in almost 12 years.

The two-day-long meeting of SCO member states began here on Thursday. Visuals showed the Jaishankar greeting Zardari in Indian tradition with a "Namastey", avoiding a handshake.

On his arrival in the coastal State yesterday Zardari had said he looks forward to constructive discussions with his counterparts from friendly countries.

The Pakistan minister was received at the airport by Indian diplomat JP Singh (Joint Secretary, Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran desk).

The Pakistan politician is attending the SCO conclave at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"I am happy to arrive in Goa for participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. I am leading the Pakistan delegation at SCO and hope that the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) will be successful," Zardari said in a video on Thursday shared by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson.

Ahead of Day Two of the SCO conclave foreign ministers of the member countries began to arrive at Taj Exotica venue.