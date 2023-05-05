4 far-right group members found guilty in US Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON: Four members of the far-right all-male group, Proud Boys, have been found guilty of seditious conspiracy and a range of other charges in connection to their involvement in the January 2021 US Capitol riot case.

Enrique Tarrio, the Proud Boys longtime chairman, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl were found guilty on Thursday of seditious conspiracy and three separate conspiracy charges, obstructing the Electoral College vote and tampering with evidence, reports CNN.

The guilty verdict marks the third time that prosecutors have secured convictions for seditious conspiracy in the Justice Department's historic prosecution of those who breached the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

A fifth defendant, Dominic Pezzola, was found not guilty of seditious conspiracy after the jury returned for several more hours of deliberation on Thursday.

Unlike the other defendants in this trial, Pezzola is not alleged to have a leadership position in the organization and was inactive in Proud Boys group chats.

Each of the defendants were convicted of at least one charge that carries a 20-year maximum prison sentence, and could face a lengthy amount of time behind bars.

A sentencing date for the five defendants has not yet been scheduled, but District Judge Timothy Kelly said it is likely to happen in late July.

The Proud Boys were steadfast supporters of former President Donald Trump who marched several times in Washington D.C. after the 2020 election, often clashing with far-left anti-fascists, reports the BBC.

More than 100 members of the far-right group joined the Capitol riot.

In court on Thursday, prosecutors introduced a large volume of text messages, social media posts and videos to prove that the group's actions amounted to a co-ordinated plot to try to stop the certification of the 2020 election result.

The Proud Boys repeatedly posted a number of violent threats online.

In November 2020, Tarrio wrote on a post by Joe Biden: "YOU need to remember the American people are at war with YOU. No Trump... No peace. No quarter."

Others posted about civil war, firing squads and "traitors".

The Proud Boys were founded in New York City in 2016 by Gavin McInnes, a co-founder of Vice who left the media company to embark on a career as a right-wing commentator and podcaster.

They describe themselves as an all-male drinking club or a "pro-Western fraternal organisation".