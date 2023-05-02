Rajnath, Maldives Prez discuss issues to further strengthen ties

MALE [Maldives]: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a three-day visit to Maldives, called on the President of the island country Ibrahim Mohamed on Tuesday and discussed a wide range of issues to further strengthen ties between the two South Asian nations.

"Excellent meeting with HEP Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at the President's Office in Male. We discussed a wide range of issues to further strengthen the relations between India and Maldives," Singh tweeted on Tuesday.