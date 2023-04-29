World

Syria’s air defences intercept Israeli missile attack

Three civilians were injured in the attack, Xinhua news agency quoted the Syrian Defence Ministry as saying.
IANS

DAMASCUS: Syrian air defences intercepted a fresh Israeli missile attack in the central province of Homs on Saturday, the state media said in a report.

The air defences were responding to hostile targets in the skies of Homs, said the report, without giving out further details.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said the missile destroyed a weapon depot for the Lebanese Hezbollah militant group in the Daba'a air base in Homs.

