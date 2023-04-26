Chinese President Xi Jinping
Xi dials Zelenskyy; offers to mediate with Russia

BEIJING: In his first phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday offered to mediate to bring about a ceasefire and political settlement to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He asked Kyiv to seize the opportunity, and pointed out that there are no winners in a nuclear war. “Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way forward,” he said, offering to send a special envoy to negotiate a ceasefire.

