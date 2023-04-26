California Senate panel passes anti-caste Bill

WASHINGTON: A Bill seeking to explicitly ban caste discrimination in California has been unanimously passed by the state’s Senate Judiciary Committee, amidst strong opposition from Indian-American business and temple organisations. The committee on Tuesday unanimously voted ‘Yes’ to move the anti-caste discrimination Bill forward to the Senate. This is for the first time that a US State legislature would consider legislation on caste. If passed, California would become the first US State to make caste bias illegal.