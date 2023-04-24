Jaishankar joins Guyana President at commissioning of India-made ferry

Jaishankar also joined Ali at his Eid dinner and thanked him for his hospitality as well as warm welcome during his Guyana visit. 'MA Lisha' means friendship and it would significantly enhance connectivity within Guyana. It will provide mobility and economic opportunities for the Indian community in the country.

"Delighted to interact with the Indian community today evening in Guyana. Thank Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and Speaker Manzoor Nadir for joining us. Conveyed that we are forging a partnership that is fit for purpose for the contemporary era," tweeted Jaishankar.

The EAM appraised them of his discussions with the Guyanese leadership and common resolve to upgrade the level of partnership between India and Guyana.