Uganda: President Museveni refuses to sign anti-LGBTQ bill into law

KAMPALA: A controversial new measure against homosexuality that calls for the death penalty in some circumstances has been rejected by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who has asked that it be changed, according to Al Jazeera. The Uganda President announced the decision late on Thursday following his meeting with the parliamentarians in his ruling party, almost all of whom support the bill approved by lawmakers last month.

According to a presidential spokeswoman, Museveni was not against the sentences suggested in the bill, but he did want lawmakers to look at "the issue of rehabilitation".

According to Al Jazeera, spokesman Sandor Walusimbi posted on Twitter that Museveni "told the members that he had no objections to the punishments but on the issue of rehabilitation of the persons who have in the past been engaged in homosexuality but would like to live normal lives again."

"It was agreed that the bill goes back to parliament for the issues of rehabilitation to be looked at before he can sign it into law," Walusimbi stated further. Earlier in March, Uganda had passed strict legislation for homosexual relationships in the country which criminalised anyone identifying as LGBTQ.

The legislation forbids same-sex relationships as well as aiding and abetting homosexual behaviour as well as conspiring to participate in homosexual activity.

Citing Human Rights Watch, Al Jazeera reported that more than 30 African countries have banned homosexuality, including Uganda now. In addition to harsh fines, the law stated that its violation can result in death for so-called "aggravated" homosexuality and life in jail for gay sex.

According to the law, aggravated homosexuality includes, among other things, having gay intercourse with minors or when a person is HIV positive.