India, Japan & France launch platform for SL debt restructuring

Japan’s Suzuki said the committee was open to all creditors, voicing hope that China, Lanka’s biggest creditor, would join the initiative launched by Japan.

French Director General of the Treasury Emmanuel Moulin also joined Sitharaman and Suzuki at the press conference.

Joining the launch virtually, President Wickremesinghe said Sri Lanka remains committed to continuing to engage with all creditor nations and other stakeholders in a transparent manner based on the principles of comparable treatment.

He added he would present in Parliament the agreement with the IMF for the $2.9 billion bailout, gain approval and bring in legislation to ensure its implementation.