China to ban vessels from area near Taiwan over rocket debris

Japan said on Thursday it had demanded an explanation from China about the no-fly zone.
Representative Image
BEIJING: The news comes after Taiwan said China would impose a no-fly zone briefly on Sunday morning in a similar area that would affect around 33 flights. China has not commented on the no-fly zone but South Korea, which was also briefed on the plans, said the decision was made due to an object falling from a satellite launch vehicle.

Japan said on Thursday it had demanded an explanation from China about the no-fly zone. China's maritime safety administration said the restrictions would affect an area in the East China Sea on Sunday between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

