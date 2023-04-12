Prince Harry to attend King Charles III's coronation without Meghan

LONDON: Prince Harry will attend his father King Charles III's coronation on May 6 without his wife Meghan Markle, Fox News reported. Buckingham Palace on Wednesday confirmed that Harry, the Duke of Sussex will attend the ceremony being held at London's Westminster Abbey on May 6.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," Fox News reported. The coronation coincides with Harry and Markle's son Archie's fourth birthday. According to ABC News, preparations for the coronation have also been overshadowed in recent months by Prince Harry's damning allegations about the King, Prince William and other royals in his recent memoir, a Netflix documentary and a series of TV interviews. King Charles will be crowned alongside Queen Consort Camilla. As per the ABC News, the King's coronation takes place at a time when the British economy is in turmoil. This has driven the royals to opt for some cost-saving measures, such as cutting short the route Charles and Camilla will follow in a golden carriage.

Prince Harry's attendance at the event could be seen as a matter of convenience as well as an acceptance of the olive branch extended through his invitation. The prince will likely have another engagement in the UK immediately following the coronation, according to ABC News.

King Charles III's coronation will include a star-studded Windsor Castle concert, reported Buckingham Palace's press release. Buckingham Palace announced details of a three-day merrymaking jamboree. Among the highlights: a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle, a nationwide series of street parties and a national volunteering campaign, branded "The Big Help Out." "Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce further details on the ceremonial, celebratory and community events that will take place over the Coronation Weekend between Saturday 6th and Monday 8th May 2023," read the recent release by the palace.

"The Service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. As previously announced, the Service will reflect the Monarch's role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," read Buckingham Palace's release.

Across the Coronation Weekend, there will be further opportunities for people to come together in celebration of the historic occasion.