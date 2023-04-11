100 Ukrainian captives released in prisoner swap with Russia

KIEV: A total of 100 Ukrainian captives, including 20 women, were released in the latest prisoner swap with Russia, Ukrainian authorities have said.

Among those freed were Ukrainian army soldiers, national guard and navy servicemen, and border guards, Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Some of those released are either wounded or seriously ill, Yermak wrote on Telegram.

He gave no details on the number of Russian troops released by Ukraine under the swap deal.

Separately, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said that Ukraine handed over to Russia five severely wounded soldiers in line with Geneva Conventions.

Since March 2022, more than 2,000 Ukrainians have been freed as a result of prisoner exchanges with Russia.