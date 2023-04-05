'There was nothing done illegally': Trump reacts to his arraignment

Trump faces criminal charges for his alleged role in 36 felony criminal charges including the hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign to conceal an alleged affair that he has constantly denied.

Tuesday's Trump arraignment was another high-voltage drama in United States politics. Trump, who became history by being the first former American president to be indicted, has surrendered himself before going to the court.

While Trump surrendered voluntarily, which was unexpected for some as the FBI warned the local and state police agencies around the country about concerns related to a possible indictment, and even New York City officials had planned to closedown major streets in lower Manhattan as a security measure, as reported by ABC News.

In the streets of New York City, police deployed barricades which kept loud pro and anti-Trump protesters apart in a small park near the courthouse where Trump was arraigned, with NYPD officers standing in the middle.

Some of the demonstrators could be heard shouting insulting and profanities at each other, according to CNN. On one side filed with hundreds of supporters of the former president, a man strummed chords on a violin as he stood next to a protester holding a sign saying, "Trump didn't start any wars!"

But one of the supporters grabbed the attention. A naked cowboy, who usually pose for tourists in time Square, stopped by the court area and showed his support for the former president.

He took pictures with backers of the former president, CNN reported. While, on the other side, placards with "Lock him up!" signs were shown. "Trump is the definition of depravity," read another sign.

In the courtroom, Trump pleaded 'not guilty' to 34 criminal charges against him. And left the courtroom after arraignment but without uttering a word. He then flew to Florida, as per the reports on CNN.