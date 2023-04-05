6.4 magnitude quake hits Costa Rica's capital San Jose

World

The earthquake occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, around 3:50 am and at the depth of 31 km.
SAN JOSE: A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck off Costa Rica's capital San Jose on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.4, Occurred on 05-04-2023, 03:48:15 IST, Lat: 7.54 & Long: -82.33, Depth: 31 Km, Location: 328km SE of San Jose, Costa Rica," NCS said in a tweet. Further details are awaited.

