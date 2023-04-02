4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad

KABUL: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 103 km east south east of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Sunday at 16:33:01 IST, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 02-04-2023, 16:33:01 IST, Lat: 36.87 & Long: 71.68, Depth: 130 Km, Location: 103km ESE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted on Sunday.
The quake struck at a depth of 130 kilometres at a latitude of 36.87 and a longitude of 71.68.
Further details are awaited.
