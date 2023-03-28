Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hits Solomon Islands

MALANGO: An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale struck rocked the Solomon Islands early Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 3:49 am IST and struck West North West of Honiara at a depth of 95 kilometres.

NCS in a tweet stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 28-03-2023, 03:49:20 IST, Lat: -8.62 & Long: 158.37, Depth: 95 Km, Location: 198km WNW of Honiara, Solomon Islands.

Further details are awaited.