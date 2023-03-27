Explosion near Afghan's Foreign Ministry in Kabul kills 2, injures 12

KABUL: At least two persons were killed and 12 others have been injured in a heavy blast near Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry in downtown Kabul on Monday, according to a hospital run by an Italian NGO, reported Al Jazeera. "We received some patients," said Stefano Sozza of Italian NGO Emergency.

The NGO runs a surgical centre specialising in treating victims of the long-drawn war in downtown Kabul, the Al Jazeera said. A tweet from the NGO said at least one child was among the injured in the incident that took place near the foreign ministry.

Afghanistan-based Tolo News also tweeted, "A blast happened on Foreign Ministry's road near the Daudzai Trade Center in downtown Kabul this afternoon, eyewitnesses said, describing it as a heavy explosion."

However, Taliban officials have not commented on the incident yet and none of the group has claimed responsibility for the attack either.

Monday's incident took place around lunchtime, when the city is especially crowded as government office staff leave early for the day during the Islamic month of Ramzan.

More details are awaited. Earlier in January 2023, a blast took place in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul in which 5 civilians were killed, while several others were injured.It may be noted that the regional affiliate of the Islamic State, (IS-K) has increased its assaults since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.

Armed groups linked to the Afghan branch of the Islamic State have carried out bombings targeting ethnic Hazaras, Afghan Shias, Sufis, and others, killing and injuring hundreds. A number of blasts have been reported in Afghanistan since the start of 2023.

Several blasts were reported in the capital city this month including one near Kabul military airport. Moreover, a Chinese-owned hotel was also targeted in the heart of Kabul.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has been urging for the international recognition of its government - the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. According to some political analysts, the international world will not engage with the current Afghan government until the Islamic Emirate lifts its restrictions on women and reconsiders its position regarding the international community's demands, according to Tolo News.

Girls and women were recently barred from attending their universities. Tolo News reported that they have been urging the interim government to reopen universities for them.

The ban on female schooling was met with condemnation both from inside Afghanistan and the international community. Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, schooling above grade six for them has been closed.

Later in December last year, girls and women were barred from going to universities and working with NGOs. Taliban has imposed draconian restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, association, assembly and movement for women and girls.

Further, the Taliban regime which took over Kabul in August last year has curtailed women's rights and freedoms, with women largely excluded from the workforce due to the economic crisis and restrictions.