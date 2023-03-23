Australian Defence Force to probe army chopper incident

CANBERRA: The Australian Defence Force (ADF) said on Thursday that it has launched an investigation after a helicopter ditched into the water in the vicinity of Jervis Bay, injuring two people.
All 10 personnel on board the army MRH-90 Taipan were rescued from the ocean off the coast of New South Wales (NSW) on Wednesday night and assessed at a nearby naval academy, with two sustaining minor injuries, reports Xinhua news agency.
The helicopter was taking part in routine counter-terrorism training when it lost power and ditched into the ocean.
The site has been contained by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and port services and the entire MRH-90 Taipan fleet grounded while the ADF investigates the cause of the incident.
"Quick responses from ADF personnel and emergency services and well-drilled teams prevented a potential tragedy," Chief of the Army Simon Stuart said in a statement on Thursday.
"We will conduct a thorough investigation into this incident to determine the cause and ensure the platform remains safe to operate."
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android